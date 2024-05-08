Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 8, paid tribute to Bengali polymath, Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion his birth anniversary.
PM Modi in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) stated , "I pay homage to Gurudev Tagore, on the occasion of his Jayanti. His enduring wisdom and genius continue to inspire and enlighten innumerable people across generations." The message was attached to a video clip giving insights into the life of ‘the Bard of Bengal.’
Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali Brahmin from Calcutta who was born on May 8 in the year1861. The multitalented iconic figure was awarded with the Nobel Prize in literature. He is renowned worldwide for his rich contributions as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter.
