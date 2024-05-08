Hello User
Business News/ News / Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi pays tribute to ‘the Bard of Bengal’ on his birth anniversary

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi pays tribute to ‘the Bard of Bengal’ on his birth anniversary

Written By Fareha Naaz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Bengali polymath, Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: PM Modi paid tribute to ‘the Bard of Bengal’ on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 8, paid tribute to Bengali polymath, Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion his birth anniversary.

PM Modi in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) stated , "I pay homage to Gurudev Tagore, on the occasion of his Jayanti. His enduring wisdom and genius continue to inspire and enlighten innumerable people across generations." The message was attached to a video clip giving insights into the life of ‘the Bard of Bengal.’

Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali Brahmin from Calcutta who was born on May 8 in the year1861. The multitalented iconic figure was awarded with the Nobel Prize in literature. He is renowned worldwide for his rich contributions as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter.

