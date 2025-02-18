Radhika Apte’s new picture with breast pump and champaign sparks debate on social media: ’Giving wrong message’

New mommy Radhika Apte took to social media on Monday to shared a picture of herself attending the BAFTA Awards. She shared a picture in which she could seen standing in the washroom, with a breast pump in one hand and a glass of champaign in another.

In a post on Instagram, Radhika Apte shared her "BAFTAs reality". She told the story behind the picture, saying, "I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast pumping timings."

Advertisement

"She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo 😂♥️. It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated," Radhika Apte wrote in the post.

Advertisement

Radhika Apte faces backlash Several social media user criticised Radhika Apte over picture. Some supported Radhika while others slammed her for drinking champagne while pumping breast milk.

A user wrote, "I am sorry to say Radhika but you are giving a wrong message through this pic. If you are expressing milk while drinking ,there is a very high chance that the alcohol will be expressed in the milk and will be transferred to your baby. It is very unhealthy for the baby."

Advertisement

Another user wrote, "It's perfectly fine to drink a glass of wine every now and then while breastfeeding. My gynaecologist who is a specialist said there are no issues what so ever."

One of the users asked, "Who drinks champagne while breastfeeding?"