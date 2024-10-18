Radhika Merchant Birthday: From Orry, Ranveer Singh to MS Dhoni - Full list of celebs who attended bash | See photos

Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of the CEO of Encore Healthcare Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani's wife, celebrated her birthday in grand style on October 16. Several video footages of the grand and luxurious party surfaced recently showing the glamour of the event held in Mumbai.

The celebrations were graced by a significant number of popular figures and Bollywood stars. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor were a few among the long list of star-studded celebrities at the birthday bash.

As can be seen in the visuals below, cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Orry, Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also joined the celebrations alongside friends and family. In one of the video clips from Wednesday, Radhika can be seen cutting her red birthday cake alongside her husband, Anant Ambani.

In the backdrop, the Ambani family can be seen cheering, dancing, and celebrating together. As the camera pans around the room, Nita Ambani can be seen grooving to the birthday music while Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta also join the festivities.

The 29-year-old looked stunning in a white silk halter-neck backless top that she paired with a striking red long skirt for the special occasion. Giving fans a sneak peek into the big fat birthday bash, socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, shared glimpses of the party on his Instagram Stories. According to media reports, Anant Ambani threw the extravagant birthday party for his spouse.

A number of never-before-seen photos of Radhika Merchant surfaced on social media on her birthday. Her friends took to social media to share some unseen photos and videos of the Ambani bahu. Some of these photos were from her pre-wedding party.