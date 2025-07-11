Radhika Yadav killing: Autopsy report reveals four bullets hit tennis player, says doctor

Radhika Yadav killing: Autopsy report of Radhika Yadav has revealed that four bullets hit the tennis player, who was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav in their Gurugram home.

"The postmortem of the deceased tennis player is completed. Four bullets were taken out from Radhika Yadav's body," Dr. Deepak Mathur, from the team of doctors who performed the postmortem, said, reported PTI.

Radhika Yadav's father later confessed to the crime, and has been arrested by the police.

What led to the killing? According to officials, Deepak Yadav confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income.

Police, in a statement, claimed that the tennis academy Radhika set up, was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter — a conflict fueled further by people's taunts.

"Her father was not happy with it," PTI quoted Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh as saying.

"On many occasions, he had told her to shut it, but she did not agree. Angered, he shot her thrice," the spokesperson added.