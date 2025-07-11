Radhika Yadav murder: Neeraj Chopra reacts to tennis player's killing, says ‘...excellent examples of female athletes’

The murder of national-level tennis player Radhika Yadav has evoked a myriad reactions from the sporting community, including Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Advertisement

Radhika, 25, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, on the first floor of their house on Thursday, reportedly because he was mocked by villagers for earning a living from her tennis academy, which, in his eyes, diminished the family’s dignity.

A Gurugram court on Friday remanded Deepak Yadav to one-day police custody. He has admitted to committing the crime.

The postmortem of the tennis player revealed that four bullets were removed from her body. "Four bullets were taken out from Radhika Yadav's body," said Dr. Deepak Mathur, a member of the medical team that conducted the autopsy, as reported by PTI.

Advertisement

The tragic death of the Haryana-based tennis player has drawn condolences from athletes across the country. India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra also reacted to the incident, urging families to stand by one another to prevent such tragedies.

The Olympic medallist highlighted that women athletes from Haryana are making the nation proud and emphasised that they should be celebrated and looked up to as role models.

"I was speaking to a few people about this before. We already have some excellent examples of female athletes from Haryana doing wonders for the country. In families, you should support each other, and those (women athletes) who are doing well should be idolised and followed," NDTV quoted javelin star Neeraj Chopra as saying.

Advertisement

Indian tennis players Sowjanya Bavisetti and Sharmada Balu also expressed their shock and grief over the tragic incident.

"This is heart-wrenching. I only met her once at a tournament. She had the prettiest smile. I can't believe her own father could think of committing such a heinous crime. A whole life ahead of her has been taken away because of a stupid 'log kya kahenge' [what would people say]. Rest in peace, girl! May you get a better family in the next life," wrote Bavisetti on Instagram.

Balu, a former national champion, wrote, "This is so heartbreaking and disturbing," on Instagram.

During police interrogation, Deepak confessed to killing his daughter, saying that he had been upset after Radhika opened a tennis academy to coach children.

Advertisement

"When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I lived off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused. This situation kept bothering me as it hurt my dignity. I was very troubled and stressed.