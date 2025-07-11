Radhika Yadav music video: Tennis player deactivated her Instagram account after song release - Report

Radhika Yadav murder: Radhika Yadav had deactivated her Instagram account after a music video, where she had been featured by singer Inaam Ul Haq, was released.

When asked about why she had deactivated her Instagram account, the former tennis player had told Inaam that she she was busy with her work and had temporarily deactivated her Instagram account, reported News 18.

Earlier in the day, police officials had mentioned that this particular music video of Radhika might have caused tensions within her household, and confirmed that this aspect will also be probed.

The 25-year-old tennis player was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav in their Gurugram home on Thursday, July 10.

Tennis player's father had 'loved the song' back then Speaking about the music video, Inaam Ul Haq also told News 18 that Radhika Yadav's father had loved the song.

The music video, however, was not a hit, after which Inaam had asked the music director to take the video down. Radhika, too, didn’t promote the video and deactivated her Instagram account.

“It was a four-five-hour shoot with her in Delhi. During the shoot, I came to know that she was interested in acting. She only took the conveyance amount," News18 quoted the singer as saying.

Radhika Yadav's father has confessed to shooting his daughter and was arrested by the police.

Why Deepak Yadav shot his daughter Deepak Yadav confessed he shot Radhika because he was often mocked for living off her income, police sources said.

Police also issued a statement claiming the tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between father and daughter, reported PTI.

Radhika Yadav's tennis academy According to a report by NDTV, Radhika had sustained a shoulder injury during a recent match, which led her to take a break from playing tennis. However, instead of stepping away from the sport altogether, she chose to coach young tennis players and set up her academy in Gurugram's Sector 57.

The tennis player's father a former bank employee, reportedly grew more resentful of Radhika's rising stature and independence, after she opened the tennis academy.

Tennis player cremated Radhika Yadav was cremated today evening, July 11.

The 25-year-old former state-level tennis player received four bullets, three in the back and one in the shoulder, according to the postmortem report by a board of three doctors, said police.