Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding anniversary: 10 things about the grand 2024 gala — budget, events, guests and more

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant made headlines on July 12, 2024, when they tied the knot at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, got married to Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

As they complete one year of togetherness, it's time to catch up with 10 important things about the extravagant and fascinating fairytale ceremony on the occasion of the of their first wedding anniversary.