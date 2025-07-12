Subscribe

Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding anniversary: 10 things about the grand 2024 gala — budget, events, guests and more

Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding anniversary: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who completed one year of togetherness today, celebrated their wedding with extravagance and style in 2024. Here are 10 key highlights from their extravagant wedding ceremony.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Jul 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding anniversary: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding day, July 12, 2024.
Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding anniversary: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding day, July 12, 2024.(Epic Stories)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant made headlines on July 12, 2024, when they tied the knot at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, got married to Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

As they complete one year of togetherness, it's time to catch up with 10 important things about the extravagant and fascinating fairytale ceremony on the occasion of the of their first wedding anniversary.

  • The 3-day wedding bash comprised sangeet, mehendi, haldi, vivah and concluded with 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony.
  • This extraordinary wedding celebration reportedly costed a massive 5,000 crore (approximately US$600 million).
  • The wedding budget spread across several lavish events, featured pre-wedding festivities that are estimated to have costed 2,500 crore (around US$300 million), Financial Express reported. These included private jet travel for guests to Jamnagar, luxury accommodations, cruise liner the Celebrity Ascent's rent, among others.
  • In their second pre-wedding gala in Europe, Katy Perry stole the show.
  • In the sangeet ceremony, Justin Bieber took to the stage and sang several hits, including Love Yourself, Peaches, Where Are U Now, and No Brainer.
  • One of the highlights from the Jamnagar festivities was Akon's famous track Chammak Challo while Rihanna's hit tracks Diamonds, Wild Thoughts, Umbrella, Stay, Run This Town and All Of The Lights were the showstopper.
  • From featuring traditional Gujarati ritual like the Raman Divo, the opulent celebrations didn't neglect celebrity culture.
  • The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the Santani ritual for the newlywed couple, and presented them with a silver platter.
  • Besides promoting India as the International wedding destination, the prominent International personalities who participated in the festivities included Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Khole Kardashian, John Cena, Rema, Priyanka Chopra and Ivanka Trump. 
  • Mark Tucker, Amin Nasser, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Khaldoon Al Mubarak were a few of the business leaders spotted at the event. Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and other former world leaders also attended the gala.

