India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade today. Singh, who is from Varanasi, joined the IAF in 2017 and was commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots. She had been flying MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale. She is part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based out of Ambala in Punjab.

“Yesssss! You Show them Shivangi! You’re our RafaleRani," tweeted industrialist Anand Mahindra.

“In my childhood, whenever we watched the Republic Day Parade, we would vote amongst ourselves for the best Tableau. Curious which one you would vote for this year. I think my choice just rolled by…," Mahindra said in another tweet.

He also wished everyone on 73rd Republic Day. “We shall all plough new fields of life this year. Happy Republic Day," read his tweet.

She is only the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau.

Last year, Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth became the first female fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau.

The tableau of the Indian Air Force at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday displayed the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the Future'.

The tableau showcased the scaled-down models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft.

