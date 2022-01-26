India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade today. Singh, who is from Varanasi, joined the IAF in 2017 and was commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots. She had been flying MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale. She is part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based out of Ambala in Punjab.

