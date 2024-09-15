Hello User
Business News/ News / ‘Agni Pariksha ke liye…’: AAP's Raghav Chadha after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal decides to resign following bail

‘Agni Pariksha ke liye…’: AAP's Raghav Chadha after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal decides to resign following bail

Written By Fareha Naaz

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday remarked that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is ready for scrutiny and urged citizens to determine his honesty in the 2025 elections based on his past performance. 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chaddha stated that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is prepared for a final trial regarding his honesty and emphasised that the decision lies with Delhi citizens in the upcoming elections.

Raghav Chadha, the AAP MP, on Sunday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ready to face the final trial. He further noted that it depends upon Delhi citizens' decision to determine his honesty.

The AAP leader in Hindi said “Mukhyamantri ji Agni Pariksha se guzarne ke liye taiyyar hai'." He added, "Now it's in the hands of the people of Delhi to decide if he is honest or not. Arvind Kejriwal had asked for votes in the name of work in 2020 and said that if I have worked then vote for me, if I have not worked then do not vote for me. The people of Delhi will declare the Chief Minister honest by voting for AAP and in the upcoming 2025 Delhi elections, the people of Delhi will declare their Chief Minister honest through that election."

These remarks come after Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am going to resign from CM post after 2 days" after being released from Tihar jail on bail. Delhi CM vowed to return only after people "give him a certificate of honesty".

