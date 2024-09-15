The AAP leader in Hindi said “Mukhyamantri ji Agni Pariksha se guzarne ke liye taiyyar hai'." He added, "Now it's in the hands of the people of Delhi to decide if he is honest or not. Arvind Kejriwal had asked for votes in the name of work in 2020 and said that if I have worked then vote for me, if I have not worked then do not vote for me. The people of Delhi will declare the Chief Minister honest by voting for AAP and in the upcoming 2025 Delhi elections, the people of Delhi will declare their Chief Minister honest through that election."