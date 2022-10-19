Rahul Gandhi announced new Congress President's name ahead of results: Here's how2 min read . 04:04 PM IST
- Even before the results were announced, Rahul Gandhi said Mallikarjun Kharge will decide what would be his role in the party
Rahul Gandhi announced the name of the new Congress President even before the results of the Congress presidential elections were officially announced. During the Andhra Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said Mallikarjun Kharge will decide what would be his role in the party.
"I can't comment on Congress President's role, that's for Kharge [then Congress Presidential candidate] to comment on. The President will decide what my role is...and where I will be deployed, ask Kharge ji, Sonia ji," Rahul Gandhi said.
Even as Rahul Gandhi announced the Congress Presidential election result, Mallikarjun Kharge’s name was officially declared an hour later. Mallikarjun Kharge was declared the winner of the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, and Shashi Tharoor got about 1,000 votes.
It is for the first time in 24 years that the Congress will be led by a chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.
Congress sources have informed that President Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the party headquarters.
During his address, Rahul Gandhi also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other regional parties for not conducting presidential elections.
"We are the only political party in the country that holds selections, we are also the political party that has an election commission inside it. Everyone asks questions about polls in Congress. I'm proud that Congress has had open and transparent polls. Why is nobody interested in elections in other parties, including the BJP and other regional parties?" Rahu Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi also supported Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.
"As far as the bifurcation is concerned, the main thing from my perspective and from Congress's perspective when this bifurcation took place certain commitments were made by the Indian union to the people of Andhra Pradesh. We believe those have fundamental commitments and the commitments made by the people of Andhra Pradesh and we think those commitments should be fulfilled. That is our single most observation that those commitments that were made include special status should be fulfilled. We think that Andhra Pradesh should have one capital, and that should be Amaravati," he added.
(With agency inputs)
