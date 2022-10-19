"As far as the bifurcation is concerned, the main thing from my perspective and from Congress's perspective when this bifurcation took place certain commitments were made by the Indian union to the people of Andhra Pradesh. We believe those have fundamental commitments and the commitments made by the people of Andhra Pradesh and we think those commitments should be fulfilled. That is our single most observation that those commitments that were made include special status should be fulfilled. We think that Andhra Pradesh should have one capital, and that should be Amaravati," he added.

