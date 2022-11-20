Home / News / Rahul Gandhi asked mom Sonia if he's good looking and she 'put him in his place'

As a child, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once asked his mother Sonia Gandhi if he was good looking and her response was – “no, you are perfectly average." This anecdote from Rahul Gandhi’s childhood was shared by the Congress leader himself during an interview in the middle of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. When asked if he was joking, Rahul Gandhi said his mother knows how to put people in their places.

When told by the interviewer that the Congress leader was good-looking, Rahul Gandhi said, “When I was a kid, I went to my mum and I was like 'Mommy, am I good looking?' My mom looked at me and said, 'No, you are perfectly average'."

When asked if he was making the incident up about Sonia Gandhi telling him he’s “perfectly average", Rahul Gandhi said, “My mother is like that. My mother will put you immediately in your place. My father also. My whole family is like that."

“If you say something, they will put you exactly where you need to go. So, she said 'you are average'. That stuck in my mind," Rahul Gandhi shared.

Rahul Gandhi also shared that he shops his shoes and sometimes, his mother and sister, Priyanka Gandhi, also send him shoes. He said there are times his friends in the political arena also gift him shoes. On being asked if anyone from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ever sent him a pair, Rahul Gandhi was quick to reply: “they throw them at me."

Rahul Gandhi has been on a Bharat Jodo Yatra since 7 September, which aims to cover all the major parts of all the states. Since 7 September, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

