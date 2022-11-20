Rahul Gandhi asked mom Sonia if he's good looking and she 'put him in his place'

As a child, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once asked his mother Sonia Gandhi if he was good looking and her response was – “no, you are perfectly average." This anecdote from Rahul Gandhi’s childhood was shared by the Congress leader himself during an interview in the middle of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. When asked if he was joking, Rahul Gandhi said his mother knows how to put people in their places.

