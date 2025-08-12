Rahul Gandhi calls Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs ‘cruel’, says ‘voiceless souls are not problem’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, August 12, slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling on stray dogs as “cruel” and “shortsighted,” saying the voiceless are not problems to be erased. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the Supreme Court directive to remove all stray dogs was a step back from decades of humane policies on dogs.

Rahul Gandhi said, “The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not “problems” to be erased.”

“Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” the Congress MP said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and noted animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi called the order on stray dogs a “very strange judgment”, coming from someone who “is in anger”.

“It is not a doable order... This is a very strange judgment given by someone who is in anger. Angry judgments are never sensible,” Maneka Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

What was Supreme Court order? On Monday, August 11, the Supreme Court has ordered authorities in Delhi to immediately begin removing stray dogs from all localities and relocating them to shelters, with the directive also applying to Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

The ruling drew criticism from animal rights organisations. They held a protest in front of the India Gate in Delhi on Monday against the order. The police detained them during the protest.

The Animal protection organization, PETA India's Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal said the Supreme Court order was “impractical and illogical” as it is going to “create chaos and more problems.”