Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Gujarat for the election campaign, was interrupted by a man during his speech. The man interrupted Rahul Gandhi during the speech and asked him to continue in Hindi and not use a translator. Before the interruption, Rahul Gandhi had been turning to his translator to translate his Hindi sentences to Gujarati.

"You speak in Hindi, we will understand. We don't need translation," the man shouted from the middle of the crowd.

Hearing the demand, Rahul Gandhi paused and asked if Hindi would really be okay. Rahul Gandhi asked “chalega Hindi? [Hindi would be okay?]". The translator was removed from the stage and the speech went on.

Rahul Gandhi took a break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, currently passing through Maharashtra, and travelled to Gujarat, where he addressed a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district in support of his party, which is seeking to end its nearly three-decade stint in the opposition in the BJP-ruled state in the next month's Assembly election.

While in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state over the Morbi tragedy in which 135 people lost their lives. Rahul Gandhi alleged no action was taken against the "real culprits" behind the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

"When journalists asked me what I think about the Morbi tragedy...I said around 150 people died and this is not a political issue and so I would say nothing about this. But the question arises today as to why no action was taken against those who were behind this [Morbi tragedy], why no FIR?" Rahul Gandhi asked.

The Congress MP added: "Will nothing happen to them because they share a good relationship with the BJP? They arrested chowkidars [watchmen] and put them behind bars, but no action has been taken against the real culprits."

(With agency inputs)

