Rahul Gandhi does THIS when Gujarat man interrupts his speech during campaign2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 09:33 PM IST
- When the man interrupted, Rahul Gandhi paused and asked ‘chalega Hindi?’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Gujarat for the election campaign, was interrupted by a man during his speech. The man interrupted Rahul Gandhi during the speech and asked him to continue in Hindi and not use a translator. Before the interruption, Rahul Gandhi had been turning to his translator to translate his Hindi sentences to Gujarati.