'Rahul Gandhi had already warned': Congress as Trump imposes 25% tariffs on India; says 'this will impact our economy'

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led dispensation after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports, claiming that "this is a result of failed foreign policy." Shrinate asserted that Rahul Gandhi had earlier warned the move would likely have a ripple effect on the Indian economy, impacting exports, production, and job creation.

"Rahul Gandhi had already warned about this... This is going to impact our economy, exports, production, and in turn, our jobs and employment. We export pharmaceuticals to the US, and with the 25% tariff, they will become expensive, resulting in decreased demand, subsequently leading to lower production and employment. This is a result of our failed foreign policy," Shrinate said.

Stepping up her attack on the saffron camp, Congress spokesperson Shrinate said: "You (the ruling party) gave the slogan 'Abki baar Trump Sarkar', but he sent our people shackled." This was in reference to the mistreatment of the first batch of 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US in response to Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants. The deportees were handcuffed throughout the 40-hour flight.

Shrinate yet again reiterated the need for an explanation on Trump’s claim that he had "brokered" the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Her remarks come just a day after Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Parliament, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly call US President Donald Trump a “liar” for claiming credit for negotiating a ceasefire.

"He said 30 times that he declared a ceasefire... What answer does PM Modi have on this? The government must have prepared in some way for this; all sectors will be affected by it," Shrinate said.

The American President on Wednesday announced that India would face a 25 per cent tariff on goods exported to the United States from August 1. He also imposed a penalty for purchasing "a vast majority of their military equipment" and oil from Russia.