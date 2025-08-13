Rahul Gandhi has tea with 'dead people', thanks ECI for 'unique experience' | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday interacted with “dead voters" over a cup of tea, crediting the Election Commission for the “unique experience.”

The video of the interaction, posted on the Congress leader's X account, shows Rahul Gandhi interacting with people who say they were wrongly marked as dead in official voter lists despite being alive.

Jokingly, the Congress leader also tells the ‘dead people’, “I’ve heard you’re not alive — the Election Commission has killed you.” He then asks how they found out, and one person replies that they learned about it from the Election Commission’s voter list.

‘Vote Chori’ Row During a press conference on August 7, Rahul Gandhi levelled “vote chori” (vote theft) allegations against the Election Commission and BJP-ruled Centre, citing the Congress' internal analysis. The LoP stated that the Congress expected to win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in Karnataka's Mahadevapura segment.

According to the Congress leader, the six-digit figure included nearly 12,000 duplicate voters, 40,000 with fake or invalid addresses, over 10,000 registered at the same address, 4,100 with invalid photos, and around 34,000 misusing Form 6 for new voters.