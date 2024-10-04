Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra: All you need to know about Raebareli MP’s 2-day visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj state

Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will embark on this two-day visit on a special flight from Delhi for Kolhapur. This flight will land at Kolhapur airport on Friday evening. Check more details about his Maharashtra visit here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated4 Oct 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi is also slated to hold a Samvidhan Sammelan on October 5.
Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi is also slated to hold a Samvidhan Sammelan on October 5.

Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set for his two-day visit to Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

  • Rahul Gandhi will embark on this two-day visit on a special flight from Delhi for Kolhapur. This flight will land at Kolhapur airport on Friday evening at around 6:30 PM, a senior Congress leader informed The Hindu.
  • On the first day, Friday (October 3), he will unveil the statue of renowned Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at 7:00 PM.

Also Read | Haryana Polls: Ashok Tanwar seeks votes for BJP, hours later joins Congress
  • On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Samadhi in Kolhapur which will be followed by a Samvidhan Sammelan at Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Pavillion.
  • “This is an iconic function where Rahul Gandhi ji will unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This is the land which has seen the social impact of the reform movement under Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. So the event is significant due its location as well. Moreover, thousands of people will participate in the Samvidhan Sammelan,” The Hindu quoted Congress leader Satej Bunty Patil as saying.

Also Read | BJP’s Ravi Shankar takes ’Hooda Cong in Haryana’ jibe, says,‘Even Rahul can’t..’
  • It is important to note that Kolhapur’s MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, will be attending both the events.
  • This visit comes months after the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra’s Malvan which was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 4 last year. This incident was followed by massive controversy.

Also Read | Rahul raises ‘drugs’ issue; targets PM Modi, Adani & Ambani in Haryana rallies
  • The equestrian bronze statue to be unveiled today is 20 feet tall. The statue of the Maratha warrior king weighs around 2,000 kilograms.
  • Satej Bunty Patil said, “The design of the statue is based on historical references, portraying Shivaji Maharaj with the ‘Jiga Kalgi Turra’ crown, a belt and ‘katyar’ at his waist, a shield on his back, a ‘patta’ sword in his right hand, and a ‘dhop’ sword in his left," reported The Hindu. Satej Bunty further noted that the feet of the statue are adorned with beautifully intricate footwear.
  • While providing more details about the statue, the Congress leader said every element of the statue, from his regal attire to his weaponry, has been painstakingly recreated with historical accuracy.
  • According to Congress MP from Karnataka Jairam Ramesh, this visit is significant as Kolhapur occupies a special place in the history of the social justice system and Dalit empowerment movement in the country.

This visit in the powerful sugar belt of Maharashtra marks a big blow to the electoral bugle in the State. Kolhapur seat is significant as it is the birthplace of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, who is known for his role in Maharashtra’s social reform movement

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsRahul Gandhi in Maharashtra: All you need to know about Raebareli MP’s 2-day visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj state

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,682.15
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -44 (-2.55%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,815.25
    03:58 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -114.55 (-3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.95
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    03:59 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -39.35 (-4.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,170.45
    03:57 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    325.35 (6.72%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    364.30
    03:56 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    20.05 (5.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    819.30
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    44.1 (5.69%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,739.65
    03:40 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    139.6 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.000.00
      Chennai
      77,481.000.00
      Delhi
      77,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.