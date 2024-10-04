Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will embark on this two-day visit on a special flight from Delhi for Kolhapur. This flight will land at Kolhapur airport on Friday evening. Check more details about his Maharashtra visit here.
Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set for his two-day visit to Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.
Rahul Gandhi will embark on this two-day visit on a special flight from Delhi for Kolhapur. This flight will land at Kolhapur airport on Friday evening at around 6:30 PM, a senior Congress leader informed The Hindu.
On the first day, Friday (October 3), he will unveil the statue of renowned Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at 7:00 PM.
On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Samadhi in Kolhapur which will be followed by a Samvidhan Sammelan at Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Pavillion.
“This is an iconic function where Rahul Gandhi ji will unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This is the land which has seen the social impact of the reform movement under Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. So the event is significant due its location as well. Moreover, thousands of people will participate in the Samvidhan Sammelan," The Hindu quoted Congress leader Satej Bunty Patil as saying.
It is important to note that Kolhapur’s MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, will be attending both the events.
The equestrian bronze statue to be unveiled today is 20 feet tall. The statue of the Maratha warrior king weighs around 2,000 kilograms.
Satej Bunty Patil said, “The design of the statue is based on historical references, portraying Shivaji Maharaj with the ‘Jiga Kalgi Turra’ crown, a belt and ‘katyar’ at his waist, a shield on his back, a ‘patta’ sword in his right hand, and a ‘dhop’ sword in his left," reported The Hindu. Satej Bunty further noted that the feet of the statue are adorned with beautifully intricate footwear.
While providing more details about the statue, the Congress leader said every element of the statue, from his regal attire to his weaponry, has been painstakingly recreated with historical accuracy.
This visit in the powerful sugar belt of Maharashtra marks a big blow to the electoral bugle in the State. Kolhapur seat is significant as it is the birthplace of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, who is known for his role in Maharashtra’s social reform movement