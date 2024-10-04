Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set for his two-day visit to Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

The equestrian bronze statue to be unveiled today is 20 feet tall. The statue of the Maratha warrior king weighs around 2,000 kilograms.

Satej Bunty Patil said, “The design of the statue is based on historical references, portraying Shivaji Maharaj with the ‘Jiga Kalgi Turra’ crown, a belt and ‘katyar’ at his waist, a shield on his back, a ‘patta’ sword in his right hand, and a ‘dhop’ sword in his left," reported The Hindu . Satej Bunty further noted that the feet of the statue are adorned with beautifully intricate footwear.

While providing more details about the statue, the Congress leader said every element of the statue, from his regal attire to his weaponry, has been painstakingly recreated with historical accuracy.

According to Congress MP from Karnataka Jairam Ramesh, this visit is significant as Kolhapur occupies a special place in the history of the social justice system and Dalit empowerment movement in the country.

This visit in the powerful sugar belt of Maharashtra marks a big blow to the electoral bugle in the State. Kolhapur seat is significant as it is the birthplace of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, who is known for his role in Maharashtra’s social reform movement