The NCPCR has written to the poll body, asking it to initiate an inquiry into a complaint that Rahul Gandhi and Congress are ‘misusing’ children as ‘political tools’
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a child rights body, has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action and an investigation into a complaint against Rahul Gandhi and his party, Congress. The complaint alleges that Rahul Gandhi has “misused" children as “political tools" in the Congress' ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
The complaint also alleges that Congress is targeting children with political intentions and making them involved in political activities, according to the news agency PTI.
Quoting allegations, the child rights body said the many “disturbing images and videos have been circulating on social media wherein it can be seen that children are being targeted and are made to participate in their campaign with a political agenda under the slogan 'Bharat Jodo, Bacche Jodo'."
The child rights body said it was a violation of an EC rule which states that only adults can be part of a political party.
In a letter to the election commission, the child rights body said, "Since there is a prima-facie violation of child rights. Further, use of children as props to fulfil political agenda is child abuse which can have a severe long term impact on their mental health and is against is Article 21 of the Indian Constitution."
“The commission thereby requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events and take necessary action against the political party and its members who have been mentioned in the complaint," it said.
The Congress has launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra with an aim to strengthen the party's grassroots level connection. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over a period of five months.
