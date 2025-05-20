Rahul Gandhi 'poster boy of Pakistan', 'giving them oxygen': BJP's Sambit Patra over Op Sindoor remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again slammed Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “giving oxygen to Pakistan”. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) cited Rahul Gandhi’s remarks to claim India was “lying” during Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Sambit Patra alleged that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistani officials used statements by Indian opposition leaders to challenge India's narrative and cast doubt on the operation's legitimacy. He said such remarks benefit Pakistan's propaganda.

Sambit Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi has been asking for proof for two days. Today, the whole world and even Pakistan itself are providing evidence. We have kept digital evidence. Evidence upon evidence is being presented. The Pakistanis themselves have shown the dead bodies of their terrorists. The terrorists themselves were seen standing to bury the terrorists. Despite the fact that the whole world has seen this evidence, you are still asking for proof of the indomitable courage of the army.”

Calling him the “poster boy of Pakistan”, Sambit Patra said, “After 26/11, you were forming a party, which was written in all the newspapers. We saw it in the newspapers. And that's probably why you see Operation Sindoor as a small battle.” Also Read | 'Informing Pakistan at start of attack was crime': Rahul Gandhi on Jaishankar's remark on Operation Sindoor

Advertisement

“You are the hero of Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi, you and your leaders are heroes of Pakistan today. You are running on every news channel, and not just today….You do the work of giving oxygen to Pakistan,” Patra said.

Read More

As Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, Amit Malviya took a jibe at him and also roped in the “Yuvraj”.

“If ever there were an example of rewarding failure, this is it. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has been elevated to Field Marshal despite the humiliating outcome of Operation Sindoor.”

“Pakistan suffered a comprehensive rout: nine terror headquarters were bombed, 13 air bases targeted, national air defence systems crippled, Chinese-supplied hardware compromised, several fighter jets and hundreds of drones destroyed, over 70 military personnel killed, multiple army posts wiped out, and ultimately, a desperate plea for ceasefire. Yet, Munir gets promoted,” Amit Malviya said. Advertisement

The BJP leader said, “There’s only one other Yuvraj who enjoys such indulgence despite repeated failures — and we all know who that is.”

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi accused External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of being silent on how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during Operation Sindoor.