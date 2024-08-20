Rahul Gandhi posts heartfelt message on ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary: ‘Your dreams for India are my own’

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, while commemorating his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, praised the ex-PM for his compassionate personality, and asserted that he'll fulfil Rajiv's dreams for India.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Aug 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh suggested that the first direct steps to make India a software export powerhouse were taken during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure.
Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh suggested that the first direct steps to make India a software export powerhouse were taken during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi, his father, on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi stated, “A compassionate personality, an epitome of camaraderie and goodwill... Papa, your teachings are my inspiration, and your dreams for India are my own - I will fulfil them, taking your memories with me.”

Also Read | ‘NDA has transparent method’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s UPSC lateral entry remark

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who served as PM from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20, 1944. The Rae Bareli MP praised the ex-PM for his compassionate personality, calling it the epitome of camaraderie and goodwill, and asserted that he'll fulfil Rajiv Gandhi's dreams for India.

Rahul Gandhi also visited Veer Bhumi and paid floral tributes.

Also Read | Lateral entry row: Arjun Meghwal cites Manmohan Singh’s case, slams Rahul Gandhi

Commemorating Rajiv Gandhi's contribution to India's political and technological landscape, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, stated, “Today is Rajiv Gandhi@80. His was a short but very consequential political life. The March 1985 Budget in which he played a key role heralded a new approach to economic policy.”

Recalling the late Prime Minister for his fine and caring nature, Jairam Ramesh suggested that the first direct steps to make India a software export powerhouse were taken during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure.

Also Read | ‘Aamdani kum aur …’: Rahul Gandhi’s Uber ride pulls focus on gig workers

He added, “The manifesto for the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, on which he spent long hours a few weeks before his tragic assassination, provided the foundations for the Rao-Manmohan Singh reforms of June-July 1991.”

Also Read | ’BJP’s Ram Rajya seeks to destroy Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi hits back

In 1984, Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress after his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated. At 40 years of age, he became India's youngest Prime Minister.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) hatched a conspiracy to assassinate  Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, where he eventually died in a blast carried out by a suicide bomber on May 21, 1991. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 02:14 PM IST
HomeNewsRahul Gandhi posts heartfelt message on ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary: ‘Your dreams for India are my own’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.45
    02:30 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.1 (2.47%)

    Tata Steel

    153.35
    02:30 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -0.6 (-0.39%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.90
    02:30 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -6.2 (-1.85%)

    GAIL India

    236.75
    02:30 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.05 (-0.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.49
    02:16 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.97 (9.7%)

    KEI Industries

    4,729.00
    02:16 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    361.5 (8.28%)

    ICICI Securities

    859.30
    02:16 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    64 (8.05%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

    892.75
    02:16 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    62.05 (7.47%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue