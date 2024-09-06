Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka express anguish over rape case in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain: ‘…where is our society heading?’

  • Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the rape of a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Priyanka Gandhi expressed concern over bystanders filming the incident.

Riya R Alex
Published6 Sep 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have reacted to the Ujjain rape case.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have reacted to the Ujjain rape case.(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul,  and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed their concern over the rape of a woman on a footpath in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment over the heinous crime.

“The brutality against women in Ujjain and Siddharthnagar is a blot on humanity.

The continuously increasing crimes against women and the attitude of the police administration towards the victim and her family is a proof of the cruelty of the system and is a matter of serious concern for the country,” he wrote.

 

Also Read | Woman raped on busy Madhya Pradesh road, bystanders film attack and share online

The incident was filmed by people around the area and was later shared on social media. The video soon went viral. The crime reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Koyla Phatak area, which is considered to be one of the busiest in the city.

Rahul Gandhi blamed the propaganda-driven government which has developed such an inconsiderate system, where the victims are women. He also called for strict measures to ensure the safety of women.

“Propaganda-centric governments have given birth to an insensitive system to create a false image of themselves, the biggest victims of which are women.

The time has come to make serious efforts towards the moral upliftment of the society for the safety of women - strict steps should be taken at every social, political and administrative level.

Better citizens give birth to better systems, and better systems create a better society,” Rahul Gandhi said.

 

 

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: Family of victim ‘forced’ to film video denying bribe by cops
Also Read | West Bengal Governor sends ‘Aparajita’ anti-rape bill to Murmu for consideration

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, reacted to the incident. She expressed her fear over such odious crimes being reported across the country and called out the people who were filming it.

 

“The incident of rape of a woman on the footpath in broad daylight in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh is extremely horrifying. Today the whole country is stunned as to where our society is heading? According to reports, people passing by were making videos instead of saving the woman.

Humanity has been tarnished by such an incident on the holy land of Ujjain,” she wrote on X.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsRahul Gandhi, Priyanka express anguish over rape case in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain: ‘…where is our society heading?’

