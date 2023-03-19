Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned the procedure of the Delhi Police for approaching him 45 days after his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he made the "women still being sexually assaulted" remark. In a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice about his "women still being sexually assaulted" remark, Rahul Gandhi sought eight to 10 days to give a detailed response to the questions posed by the Delhi Police.

Rahul Gandhi's 10-point reply came hours after the Delhi Police officials reached the Congress leader's residence for the third time in five days.

In his reply, according to the sources, Rahul Gandhi termed the Delhi Police action as "unprecedented" and asked whether the move had anything to do with his position on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

In Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi had stated during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that: "I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted". According to the police, since the Bharat Jodo Yatra had also passed through Delhi, they aimed to determine whether any victims had approached the Congress leader in this time frame when the yatra was passing through the national capital, in order to initiate an investigation into the matter.

"The police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them," an official said.

The former Congress chief, the sources said, asked whether any other political party, including the ruling party, has been subjected to such kind of scrutiny or questioning over their political campaigns.

An angry Congress has condemned the Delhi Police action and attacked the Central government, calling it the "worst case of harassment and political vendetta", but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was "only discharging its lawful duty".

(With agency inputs)