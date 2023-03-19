Rahul Gandhi questions delayed police action, links it to his stand on Adani row1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:09 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi has sought eight to 10 days to give a detailed response to the questions posed by the Delhi Police
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned the procedure of the Delhi Police for approaching him 45 days after his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he made the "women still being sexually assaulted" remark. In a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice about his "women still being sexually assaulted" remark, Rahul Gandhi sought eight to 10 days to give a detailed response to the questions posed by the Delhi Police.
