The friendship between Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin is evident as Gandhi invites him to cycle in Chennai. Stalin humorously notes a 'box of sweets' pending from him and extends an invitation for a South Indian lunch, showcasing their bond amid political activities.

As the video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin enjoying the evening riding a bicycle along US's Chicago shoreline goes viral, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addresed the DMK chief as "brother", and expressed his wish to cycle with him in Chennai.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President is on a US tour to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. Sharing a video of riding a bike against the backdrop of an evening sky adorned with hues of orange and red, close to the shoreline in Chicago, said: “Evening’s calm sets the stage for new dreams."

The video of Tamil Nadu CM's cycling adventure in the US has received more than 1.4 million views, 20K likes, and nearly a thousand comments.

Sharing Stalin's video in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi, said, “Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?"

To this, Stalin replied with, “Dear brother @RahulGandhi, whenever you’re free, let’s ride and explore the heart of Chennai together!"

The CM also said a box of sweets is "still pending" from his side, and invited the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to his home for a "delicious South Indian lunch".

"A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After our cycling, let’s enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home," Stalin said.

The background to the CM's ‘box of sweets’ comment comes after the Congress leader had thanked him for birthday wishes in June, saying he was waiting (to get from Stalin) for 'my box of sweets today.'

The bonhomie between Stalin and Gandhi is well known and the latter had once said in a public meeting that, among politicians, he addressed only the DMK President Stalin as 'brother.'

Early this year, amid hectic electioneering in Tamil Nadu, Gandhi had bought sweets from a shop in Coimbatore and gave it to the Dravidian party chief.