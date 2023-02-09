Rahul Gandhi's questions were uncomfortable, PM Modi doesn't have answers: Congress
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the PM never faces the media because he doesn't want to listen to uncomfortable questions
New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Adani row, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday alleged that the Prime Minister did not have "any answer at his disposal to refute every charge by Rahul Gandhi."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×