Pro-Khalistani elements attended Rahul Gandhi’s US event in Virginia: Report

  • Government sources indicated pro-Khalistani elements attended Rahul Gandhi's Virginia gathering.

Livemint
Updated12 Sep 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi speaking during an event in the US.
Rahul Gandhi speaking during an event in the US. (AICC media )

Pro-Khalistani elements were present at Rahul Gandhi’s event in Virginia on Tuesday, Government sources said as reported by News18. 

On Monday, asking one of the Sikh attendees to give his name while addressing a gathering of Indian Americans, the Congress leader had said, “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPro-Khalistani elements attended Rahul Gandhi’s US event in Virginia: Report

