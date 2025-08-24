Rahul Gandhi says children now telling him ‘vote chor, gaddi chhodd’, slams govt over Bihar SIR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighed a “strange phenomena” that he said he is witnessing during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’. He said children are now coming to him and whispering into his ears: “vote chor, gaddi chod.”

Advertisement

“A very interesting thing is coming out, which was not there in the last two yatras. Children are coming. It is a very strange phenomenon. They are coming to me. They are saying 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd',” Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read | On Bihar SIR, SC allows excluded voters to submit claims with Aadhaar

“These are not adults. They are small. Now, a small child of six years has come to know. And not just one, thousands. Now, the Election Commission should go and talk to these children. They will get to know...,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"The children of Bihar are now politically active…and the Election Commission should think about it," he said during a press conference in Bihar's Araria on Sunday.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led NDA government of trying to steal votes in the name of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.

Gandhi also slammed the BJP-led central government for “shutting all opportunities of employment” for the poor and youths of the country.

Also Read | That feeling will stay with me forever: England spinner Bashir on Sirajs dismissal at Lords

“The Narendra Modi government... after privatising public sector units... now wants to steal votes of the poor through the SIR with the help of the Election Commission,” he alleged.

“The INDIA bloc will not allow this to happen in Bihar. The Constitution guarantees equal rights to every citizen of the country... the SIR is anti-constitutional. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the BJP and its allies in the assembly polls,” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Advertisement

The 1,300-km ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

The yatra was launched ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election.

Rahul Gandhi said that all INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar are working unitedly and results will be fruitful.

“A very good partnership has been formed between us, all parties are working together, there is mutual respect, ideologically we are united, politically we are united, there will be very good results, but vote theft must be stopped,” Rahul Gandhi said.

When asked about the INDIA bloc' vision for farmers in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi said, "There are various ideas for farmers in our national manifesto. The basic idea is that there should be protection. The burden of debt on them should be reduced... But Bihar, specifically our manifesto committee, is working on it."

Advertisement