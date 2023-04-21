Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP following his conviction in a defamation case, removed all his possessions from his official residence on Friday. It is believed that he intends to surrender the official bungalow located at 12, Tughlaq Lane to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Sunday, 22 April.

The former Congress president was asked to vacate the premises by 22 April following his disqualification after the conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court for his "Modi surname" remark. Rahul Gandhi had earlier shifted his office and some personal belongings on 14 April to his mother, Sonia Gandhi’s official residence.

Sources have said that Rahul Gandhi moved out the rest of his belongings on Friday evening as a truck was seen moving out of his residence as an MP. Rahul Gandhi had been living in the bungalow for nearly two decades.

After relocating his office, Rahul Gandhi has taken up residence with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who is also the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, at her residence located at 10, Janpath.

A Surat court on March 23 had convicted Rahul Gandhi of defamation and given him two-year sentence, leading to his disqualification. He had challenged the magisterial court order in the sessions court in Surat which rejected his appeal to set aside the conviction which would have paved the way for his reinstatement as MP.

Congress had then said that the order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court. Day after he was disqualified, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Rahul Gandhi a notice to vacate the premises by 22 April.

Some years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was directed to vacate her bungalow at Lodhi Estate after her SPG security cover was withdrawn.

Rahul Gandhi first got elected as an MP from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2004 and shifted his constituency to Wayanad in 2019.

(With agency inputs)