Rahul Gandhi set to surrender official bungalow on Saturday2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:53 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi intends to surrender the official bungalow located at 12, Tughlaq Lane on Sunday, 22 April
Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP following his conviction in a defamation case, removed all his possessions from his official residence on Friday. It is believed that he intends to surrender the official bungalow located at 12, Tughlaq Lane to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Sunday, 22 April.
