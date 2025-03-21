Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has once again rallied behind caste census, calling it an important step towards bringing out “truth of inequality and discrimination”. He also asserted that the system of merit was “unfair and upper caste narrative,” prompting a severe backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rahul Gandhi made the remarks in a post along with a video of his interaction with former UGC chairman and academician Sukhdeo Thorat.
Speaking of the merit system in India, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is a completely flawed concept of merit where I confuse my social position with my capability. For anybody to say that our education system or our bureaucratic entry systems are fair to Dalits, OBCs and tribals – that’s just a complete fallacy.”
“The entire narrative is an upper caste narrative. This notion of merit is, actually, itself an unfair idea,” Rahul Gandhi said.
The Congress leader also said that Dalits' fight is not just for the right to water but also for equality and respect–the “rightful share”.
“Babasaheb's dream is still incomplete. His fight is not just for the past, it is a fight for today as well - we will fight it with all our might,” he said.
After his merit system comment, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “Does Rahul Gandhi even know what he speaks?"
"The dolt just ran down millions of people who come from poor and socially marginalised backgrounds and rise up in life on the dint of merit and sheer hard work. But how can one expect an entitled dynast to even understand what it means to compete and excel?”
