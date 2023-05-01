Rahul Gandhi stops Karnataka election speech during Azaan | Watch video1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Tumkur, stopped his speech during the call of Azaan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Tumkur, stopped his speech during the call of Azaan. Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering when another Congress leader went on stage to alert the former Wayanad MP about the Azaan. Rahul Gandhi is then seen stopping his speech.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×