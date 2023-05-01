Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Tumkur, stopped his speech during the call of Azaan. Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering when another Congress leader went on stage to alert the former Wayanad MP about the Azaan. Rahul Gandhi is then seen stopping his speech.

RAHUL GANDHI STOPS SPEECH DURING AZAAN | WATCH

Rahul Gandhi pauses his speech when heard the Azaan sound.



Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/6Jp1GSiz1g — Shuja (@shuja_2006) May 1, 2023

Lashing out at the BJP government in the southern state, the former Wayanad MP said, "For the last three years, BJP has only done corruption here. The people of Karnataka call this regime a "40 per cent government", as they take a 40 per cent cut or commission from contractors. The PM was also aware of this. So I would like to ask him why he didn't take any action on it."

The state of Karnataka is going to polls on 10 May. The vote counting in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be held on 13 May. The vote counting in 224 Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am.