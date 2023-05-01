Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / Rahul Gandhi stops Karnataka election speech during Azaan | Watch video

Rahul Gandhi stops Karnataka election speech during Azaan | Watch video

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST Livemint
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Tumkur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Tumkur, stopped his speech during the call of Azaan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Tumkur, stopped his speech during the call of Azaan. Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering when another Congress leader went on stage to alert the former Wayanad MP about the Azaan. Rahul Gandhi is then seen stopping his speech.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Tumkur, stopped his speech during the call of Azaan. Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering when another Congress leader went on stage to alert the former Wayanad MP about the Azaan. Rahul Gandhi is then seen stopping his speech.

RAHUL GANDHI STOPS SPEECH DURING AZAAN | WATCH

RAHUL GANDHI STOPS SPEECH DURING AZAAN | WATCH

Lashing out at the BJP government in the southern state, the former Wayanad MP said, "For the last three years, BJP has only done corruption here. The people of Karnataka call this regime a "40 per cent government", as they take a 40 per cent cut or commission from contractors. The PM was also aware of this. So I would like to ask him why he didn't take any action on it."

Lashing out at the BJP government in the southern state, the former Wayanad MP said, "For the last three years, BJP has only done corruption here. The people of Karnataka call this regime a "40 per cent government", as they take a 40 per cent cut or commission from contractors. The PM was also aware of this. So I would like to ask him why he didn't take any action on it."

The state of Karnataka is going to polls on 10 May. The vote counting in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be held on 13 May. The vote counting in 224 Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am.

The state of Karnataka is going to polls on 10 May. The vote counting in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be held on 13 May. The vote counting in 224 Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.