Rahul Gandhi tells Pune court of life threat, cites Savarkar lineage of complainant

Rahul Gandhi, on Monday told a Pune court that he faces threat to life citing his recent political battles and the lineage of complainant Satyaki Savarkar in the defamation case against him.

The Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition leader also sought “preventive protection” by State, reported Bar and Bench.

He urged the court, which is hearing the defamation case, to acknowledge what he has described as “grave apprehensions” to his safety and to the fairness of proceedings in the case.

What is the case against Rahul Gandhi? The defamation case was filed by Satyaki Savarkar after Rahul Gandhi, in a March 2023 speech in London, cited Savarkar’s writings in which Savarkar and others purportedly assaulted a Muslim man and described it as “pleasurable.”

Satyaki Savarkar has denied that any such account exists in Savarkar’s published works, arguing the remarks were false, misleading, and defamatory.

He has sought Gandhi’s conviction under Section 500 IPC and compensation under Section 357 CrPC.

The Court will next hear the matter on September 10.

What is Satyaki Savarkar's lineage? In the application filed through advocate Milind Dattatraya Pawar, Rahul Gandhi cited a statement filed by Satyaki Savarkar, where he had explicitly acknowledged being a direct descendant of Nathuram Godse and Gopal Godse, through his maternal lineage, reported Bar and Bench.

Nathuram Godse was the main accused in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

As per Satyaki Savarkar's statement cited by Rahul Gandhi, Savarkar also claimed descent from Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi's plea Rahul Gandhi's plea stated that the complainant’s lineage was linked to “documented history of violent and anti-constitutional tendencies," creating a ‘clear and reasonable concern’ that the Congress leader could be harmed, falsely implicated, or otherwise targeted, reported Bar and Bench.

