Rahul Gandhi thanks Oppn parties for support, appeals to them to work together2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi has thanked the Opposition parties for their support following his disqualification and appealed them to work together
Stressing on opposition unity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said going forward, the parties will have to work together and noted that the ruling dispensation has given them a "big weapon" by disqualifying him.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×