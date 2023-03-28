Rahul Gandhi to address event in Kolar, where he made 'Modi' surname remark2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:01 PM IST
A senior Congress member in Karnataka said the disqualified MP will return to Kolar for a campaign event on 5 April
Amid the protests by the Congress against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on April 5 will address a public meeting at Kolar in poll-bound Karnataka, the same place where he made the remark for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and stripped off his membership of the Lower House.
