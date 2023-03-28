Rahul Gandhi to address event in Kolar, where he made 'Modi' surname remark

A Surat court held him guilty of criminal defamation over this remark and sentenced him to 2 years' imprinsionment. While the sentence was later suspended for a period of 30 days during which he can challenge his conviction in a higher court, Rahul was disqualified as an MP on March 24, as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. Under the ruling, any MP or MLA stands to be disqulaified automatically if convicted and sentenced to 2 years or more.