Rahul Gandhi trims hair, beard for UK visit
Sporting a ‘salt and petter’ beard during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has now trimmed his hair and beard for his UK visit
New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) After sporting a flowing salt-and-pepper beard all through the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in a new look with a trimmed beard.
Gandhi landed in London on Tuesday for a week-long tour of the United Kingdom during which he will deliver a lecture on "Learning to listen in the 21st century" at his alma mater Cambridge University.
