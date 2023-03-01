Home / News / Rahul Gandhi trims hair, beard for UK visit
New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) After sporting a flowing salt-and-pepper beard all through the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in a new look with a trimmed beard.

Gandhi landed in London on Tuesday for a week-long tour of the United Kingdom during which he will deliver a lecture on "Learning to listen in the 21st century" at his alma mater Cambridge University.

He is also slated to interact with students at the university's business management department.

Gandhi's long beard became a topic of discussion among Congressmen, who kept guessing whether he would continue to don the look or trim the beard.

Many in his party wondered whether he would do away with his beard ahead of his visit to the United Kingdom.

Interestingly, his long beard invited comments from his political adversaries who compared his looks to a former Iraqi dictator.

