’Rahul Gandhi turned his back.…’: Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress MP of violating house rules, insulting Speaker

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address to the MPs of the ruling bloc in his third term, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju stated that PM Modi said every MP coming to Parliament should prioritise ‘service to the country.’

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published01:44 PM IST
The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, said that LoP and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi misbehaved in the House on July 1, a day after the Lok Sabha witnessed a massive uproar.
The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, said that LoP and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi misbehaved in the House on July 1, a day after the Lok Sabha witnessed a massive uproar.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ‘service to the country’ was his prime objective as he chaired the first parliamentary party meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since it assumed power for the third time. 

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, during a press conference after the NDA parliamentary meeting, said that Narendra Modi urged all the party MPs to follow the rules of the Parliament and the Parliamentary democracy system and raise issues effectively, reported ANI.

Also Read | PM Modi in Lok Sabha Live Updates: BJP MPs oppose Kalyan Banerjee’s ECI comments

The Union Minister said that during PM Modi's first address to the MPs of the ruling bloc in his third term, he stated that every MP coming to Parliament should prioritise “service to the country” and develop expertise on issues of their interest.

“Today, the PM gave us a very important mantra. He said that every MP has been elected to the House to serve the nation. Irrespective of the party they belong to, service to the nation is our first responsibility. Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country, this is what the PM urged. Secondly, the PM guided us well regarding the conduct of MPs,” news agency ANI quoted Kiren Rijiju as saying.

Also Read | PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today, a day after Rahul Gandhi’s attack on BJP

Besides this, he underscored that Modi instructed the MPs to develop expertise in some of the major issues of interest and represent those issues in the House.

Also Read | Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today and more

He also remarked on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi and said, “He turned his back towards the Speaker, spoke out of rules and insulted the Speaker; this is something that people of our party, the NDA should not do.”

On Monday, speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his maiden speech as LoP, targetted the government, raising issues of the Agnipath scheme, NEET paper leak, Manipur violence, inflation and farmers' grievances.  

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNews’Rahul Gandhi turned his back.…’: Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress MP of violating house rules, insulting Speaker

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.50
08:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.48%)

Bharat Electronics

305.70
08:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2.2 (-0.71%)

Tata Steel

174.95
08:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.85 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

273.65
08:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

EPL

218.75
08:09 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.8 (8.32%)

Archean Chemical Industries

734.90
08:09 AM | 2 JUL 2024
54.85 (8.07%)

TV18 Broadcast

44.74
08:09 AM | 2 JUL 2024
3.2 (7.7%)

Solar Industries India

10,871.15
08:09 AM | 2 JUL 2024
772.2 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue