’Rahul Gandhi turned his back.…’: Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress MP of violating house rules, insulting Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ‘service to the country’ was his prime objective as he chaired the first parliamentary party meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since it assumed power for the third time.

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, during a press conference after the NDA parliamentary meeting, said that Narendra Modi urged all the party MPs to follow the rules of the Parliament and the Parliamentary democracy system and raise issues effectively, reported ANI.

The Union Minister said that during PM Modi's first address to the MPs of the ruling bloc in his third term, he stated that every MP coming to Parliament should prioritise “service to the country” and develop expertise on issues of their interest.

“Today, the PM gave us a very important mantra. He said that every MP has been elected to the House to serve the nation. Irrespective of the party they belong to, service to the nation is our first responsibility. Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country, this is what the PM urged. Secondly, the PM guided us well regarding the conduct of MPs,” news agency ANI quoted Kiren Rijiju as saying.

Besides this, he underscored that Modi instructed the MPs to develop expertise in some of the major issues of interest and represent those issues in the House.

He also remarked on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi and said, “He turned his back towards the Speaker, spoke out of rules and insulted the Speaker; this is something that people of our party, the NDA should not do.”

On Monday, speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his maiden speech as LoP, targetted the government, raising issues of the Agnipath scheme, NEET paper leak, Manipur violence, inflation and farmers' grievances.