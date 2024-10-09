Hello User
Rahul Gandhi's first reaction as Congress loses key state: 'Haryana results unexpected, we are analysing'

Rahul Gandhi's first reaction as Congress loses key state: ‘Haryana results unexpected, we are analysing’

Livemint

  • In his first reaction to the Haryana Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi thanked Jammu and Kashmir citizens and acknowledged unexpected results in Haryana. 

Rahul Gandhi thanked Jammu and Kashmir citizens and acknowledged unexpected results in Haryana.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has issued his first reaction as party loses key Haryana Assembly elections. “We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana", Gandhi said in his post on X. In addition to this, Gandhi also issued his heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the remarkable victory of the Congress-NC alliance.

Election Results 2024 Live

Taking to X, he wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice."

