Rahul Gandhi delivered his first speech at Lok Sabha on August 9 after being reinstated as an MP. However, he didn't remain in the House to listen to the response, as he had a scheduled event in Rajasthan at 3 pm. Upon departing the Lok Sabha, he repeated a gesture reminiscent of his famous hug and wink during the previous no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in 2018. It is believed that Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss while exiting.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with several BJP MPs, voiced their strong objections following an alleged flying kiss gesture made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi towards BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. Although the incident was not captured on camera, it reportedly occurred as Rahul Gandhi was leaving the Lok Sabha premises after delivering a speech concerning the no-confidence motion on Manipur.

Smriti Irani, without directly mentioning Rahul Gandhi's name, denounced the act by stating, “Only a misogynistic man can exhibit the gesture of a flying kiss towards female parliamentarians. This action sheds light on the lineage he originates from and reflects the attitude his family and party hold towards women." Smriti Irani said that such behaviour had never been witnessed in the country's Parliament before. BJP has questioned the appropriateness of the behaviour, labeling it as "chichora type behaviour," as reported by HT.

This parliamentary episode has resonated across major platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube, and Facebook. Here are some diverse reactions it drew from netizens on these different platforms, while some were hilarious involving memes, the others condemned the act suggesting it to be against the code of conduct in the parliament.

X's (formerly Twitter) reactions

On Twitter, numerous users have crafted memes that humorously parody the incident, while others have voiced their disapproval of such conduct within the parliamentary arena. Certain individuals have even raised concerns about the appropriateness of such behaviour for an elected representative, fearing that it might compromise the decorum of the esteemed institution.