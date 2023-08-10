Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss in Parliament sparks controversy; Check out how internet reacted3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss while leaving the Lok Sabha, sparking mixed reactions on social media platforms.
Rahul Gandhi delivered his first speech at Lok Sabha on August 9 after being reinstated as an MP. However, he didn't remain in the House to listen to the response, as he had a scheduled event in Rajasthan at 3 pm. Upon departing the Lok Sabha, he repeated a gesture reminiscent of his famous hug and wink during the previous no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in 2018. It is believed that Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss while exiting.
One of the user disapproved Rahul's behaviour, calling him Pappu he said that he was not in Thailand or Las Vegas.
Another meme showed INDIA alliance launching Rahul through a rocket.
One user condemned Rahul's behaviour stating that Congress is dead morally.
Another user condemned Rahul's behaviour drawing a contrast between Rahul's behaviour and Congress party's agenda of promoting Women empowerment.