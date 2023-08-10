Rahul Gandhi delivered his first speech at Lok Sabha on August 9 after being reinstated as an MP. However, he didn't remain in the House to listen to the response, as he had a scheduled event in Rajasthan at 3 pm. Upon departing the Lok Sabha, he repeated a gesture reminiscent of his famous hug and wink during the previous no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in 2018. It is believed that Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss while exiting.

