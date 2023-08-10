Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss in Parliament sparks controversy; Check out how internet reacted3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss while leaving the Lok Sabha, sparking mixed reactions on social media platforms.
Rahul Gandhi delivered his first speech at Lok Sabha on August 9 after being reinstated as an MP. However, he didn't remain in the House to listen to the response, as he had a scheduled event in Rajasthan at 3 pm. Upon departing the Lok Sabha, he repeated a gesture reminiscent of his famous hug and wink during the previous no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in 2018. It is believed that Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss while exiting.
Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with several BJP MPs, voiced their strong objections following an alleged flying kiss gesture made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi towards BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. Although the incident was not captured on camera, it reportedly occurred as Rahul Gandhi was leaving the Lok Sabha premises after delivering a speech concerning the no-confidence motion on Manipur.
Smriti Irani, without directly mentioning Rahul Gandhi's name, denounced the act by stating, “Only a misogynistic man can exhibit the gesture of a flying kiss towards female parliamentarians. This action sheds light on the lineage he originates from and reflects the attitude his family and party hold towards women." Smriti Irani said that such behaviour had never been witnessed in the country's Parliament before. BJP has questioned the appropriateness of the behaviour, labeling it as "chichora type behaviour," as reported by HT.
This parliamentary episode has resonated across major platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube, and Facebook. Here are some diverse reactions it drew from netizens on these different platforms, while some were hilarious involving memes, the others condemned the act suggesting it to be against the code of conduct in the parliament.
On Twitter, numerous users have crafted memes that humorously parody the incident, while others have voiced their disapproval of such conduct within the parliamentary arena. Certain individuals have even raised concerns about the appropriateness of such behaviour for an elected representative, fearing that it might compromise the decorum of the esteemed institution.
One of the user disapproved Rahul's behaviour, calling him Pappu he said that he was not in Thailand or Las Vegas.
Another meme showed INDIA alliance launching Rahul through a rocket.
One user condemned Rahul's behaviour stating that Congress is dead morally.
Another user condemned Rahul's behaviour drawing a contrast between Rahul's behaviour and Congress party's agenda of promoting Women empowerment.
Another meme shared showed Smriti Irani targeting Rahul in Lok Sabha over flying kiss while another video of Hema Malini that surfaced following the incident showed BJP leader Hema Malini stating that she did not notice the incident.
One of the user exclaimed in a hilarious meme that Rahul can do anything where he is shown kissing his sister Priyanka Gandhi.
Conversations surrounding this incident are also buzzing on Reddit. Various discussion threads have emerged, featuring users exchanging their perspectives on this unconventional occurrence. Divided opinions range from those who find it amusing to others who view it as a reflection of a decline in professionalism within Indian politics.
Numerous YouTube channels have uploaded news clips and commentaries delving into this incident. Concurrently, Instagram users have embraced the incident's humour through satirical posts and memes, adorned with relevant hashtags.
Also read: No confidence motion Day 2: Rahul Gandhi opens debate in Parliament, says ‘For PM Modi, Manipur is not part of India'
In accordance with the norms of modern viral trends, TikTok users are actively participating by re-enacting the flying kiss moment or producing light-hearted short videos inspired by the incident. Facebook and Telegram platforms have witnessed rapid dissemination of Smriti Irani's video, accompanied by diverse opinions and commentary on this intriguing event.
