Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer to withdraw court statement citing threat to his life, says filed without LoP's ‘consent’

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer, Milind D Pawar said he will withdraw the ‘threat to life’ application filed on the Congress leader's behalf, stating that he filed it without ‘consent’ from the LoP.

“The Pursis dated 13.08.2025 was filed by me in the Court without Instructions from the client. The contents of the Pursis were drafted by me without consulting my client Shri. Rahul Gandhi. My client has taken strong exception to filing of this Pursis dated 13.08.2025 and has expressed his disagreement with the contents of the Pursis,” Rahul Gandhi's lawyer said in his statement.

He also said that he will file an application for withdrawing the same on Thursday, Auust 14.

What the statement said Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, in an application filed through his advocate, Pawar, told a Pune court he faces threat to life citing his recent political battles and the lineage of complainant Satyaki Savarkar in the defamation case against him.

He had even urged the court, which is hearing the defamation case, to acknowledge what he has described as “grave apprehensions” to his safety and to the fairness of proceedings in the case.

Rahul Gandhi's plea stated that Satyaki Savarkar's lineage was linked to “documented history of violent and anti-constitutional tendencies," creating a ‘clear and reasonable concern’ that the Congress leader could be harmed, falsely implicated, or otherwise targeted.

What is the defamation case against Gandhi? The defamation case in question, was filed by Satyaki Savarkar after Rahul Gandhi, in a March 2023 speech in London, cited Savarkar’s writings in which Savarkar and others purportedly assaulted a Muslim man and described it as “pleasurable".

Savarkar has denied that any such account exists in Savarkar’s published works, arguing the remarks were false, misleading, and defamatory.