Railway engineer arrested in bribery case; huge wealth seized during CBI raids2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 09:56 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a principal chief mechanical engineer of Central Railway and two others for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh. The CBI has also recovered cash of ₹23 lakhs during the searches. The officials said that the chief mechanical engineer allegedly received a bribe of for clearing bills of a Kolkata-based private company.