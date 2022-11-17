Railways announces NTPC exam results timeline, empanelment for 35,281 jobs

For the first time, the Indian Railways has set a timetable to announce not only the results of its recruitment tests. The Railways will also announce a timeline to provide jobs to 35,281 candidates who get selected in non-technical popular category exams. The jobs would be provided by March 2023. The RRB NTPC exam was conducted for several zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways for nearly four years. The exam was conducted to fill the 35,281 vacancies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}