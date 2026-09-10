Railways eyes state, local body funding to speed up projects

New Delhi: Indian Railways has proposed giving state governments and local bodies a bigger role in funding and and executing railway projects, particularly new lines and gauge conversion, two people aware of the matter said.
New Delhi: Indian Railways has proposed giving state governments and local bodies a bigger role in funding and and executing railway projects, particularly new lines and gauge conversion, two people aware of the matter said.
The move is aimed at easing delays caused by land acquisition, statutory clearances and other local-level bottlenecks, while bringing more resources into railway network expansion.
The move is aimed at easing delays caused by land acquisition, statutory clearances and other local-level bottlenecks, while bringing more resources into railway network expansion.
The approach could allow states and local authorities to become financial stakeholders in projects that directly serve their constituencies, the first person said on the condition of anonymity. Projects with strong regional interest could be partly funded and facilitated by the state, with Railways and private investors providing the remaining capital and execution capabilities, the person added.
Railways has already recognized state governments and local bodies as potential stakeholders under its Participative Policy, 2012. The policy provides five public-private partnership (PPP) models—non-government rail, joint ventures, customer-funded projects, build-operate-transfer (BOT) and BOT-annuity. The Railway Board has now decided to add development partner and hybrid annuity models to widen private participation.
The latest proposal would formally incorporate a larger role for states and local bodies into the PPP framework.
Under a possible structure, a state or local body could contribute through direct funding, land or enabling infrastructure, or participate in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) alongside private investors and financial institutions. Government-backed annuity payments could provide revenue visibility to investors in projects where commercial returns may be difficult because Railways retains operational control over the network, the second person said.
Such participation could be particularly relevant for doubling and gauge-conversion projects where the economic benefits accrue directly to a state or cluster of districts, but execution is delayed by land acquisition, utility shifting and local clearances, the person added.
“Bringing state governments and local bodies more closely into PPP projects for new lines and gauge conversion can help address some of the most persistent execution challenges, particularly land acquisition, statutory clearances and utility shifting,” said Sanjay Kumar Sinha, founder and managing director of Chaitanya Projects Consultancy. He added that such projects could also be better aligned with regional development priorities.
Query emailed to the railway ministry seeking details of the proposed framework, including the extent of financial participation envisaged from states and local bodies, remained unanswered till press time.
Long haul
The Railways continues to commit substantial budgetary resources to network expansion. In 2026-27, it has budgeted ₹36,722 crore for new lines and ₹4,600 crore for gauge conversion, taking the combined allocation to about ₹41,300 crore. As of 1 April 2026, 198 projects involving new lines and gauge conversion, covering around 20,600 km, had been sanctioned.
Land acquisition remains a persistent constraint. Railways has identified five major projects in Tamil Nadu delayed by land acquisition, while four projects in Punjab have faced similar delays. Greater state involvement could potentially help address these bottlenecks, given state administrations’ role in land records, acquisition and local coordination.
“The model is workable provided the contractual and institutional architecture is appropriately structured,” Sinha said, adding that land acquisition, statutory clearances and utility shifting could be explicitly assigned to the state or local partner, while construction and operational performance remain with the private concessionaire.
He suggested dedicated state-level “rail project cells” involving land, revenue, utilities, forest and environment departments, with defined timelines for resolving issues.
The model could also be targeted at projects linked to ports, mines, industrial clusters and logistics hubs, where states have a direct economic incentive to improve rail connectivity.
Sinha cited the experience of the Vizhinjam port-rail connectivity project, where state-level involvement in land acquisition and project facilitation helped advance the project, he said.
“The last mile railway connectivity to ports, mines, industrial hubs etc. should be developed through PPP financing as it is the most feasible approach for infrastructure development,” former executive director–planning, railways, V. Shanker said.
Railways has an existing PPP pipeline of 54 projects worth around ₹1.8 trillion, while 18 PPP projects worth ₹16,636 crore had been completed and seven worth ₹16,334 crore were under implementation as of September 2025.
The proposed approach would therefore shift the PPP conversation beyond stations, terminals and freight facilities towards core network expansion. For Railways, bringing states and local bodies into the funding and execution structure could reduce pressure on its own capital while giving states a stronger stake in projects whose benefits are primarily regional.
But experts are also sceptical about the proposed move by the Railways. "Whatever has been done before 2014 is buried and has no relevance today. The proposal is like trying to whip a dead horse that doesn’t make any difference,” said former member (engineering), Railway Board, Subodh K. Jain.