Railways to allow industry-designed wagons in push for more freight

Indian Railways plans to unveil a new wagon design policy within 15 days, allowing commodity-specific freight wagons tailored to industry needs as it seeks to increase rail's share in the country's freight traffic.

The new policy, discussed by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with senior officials on Thursday, seeks to create an industry-friendly framework for designing specialized wagons tailored to the needs of different commodities.

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The move follows extensive consultations with industry groups, trade bodies and major freight customers, many of whom suggested customized wagon designs tailored for handling, loading, unloading and transportation requirements of different commodities.

According to the National Rail Plan, India plans to raise the railways' share in total freight transport from around 26-27% currently to 45% by 2030. While this target looks ambitious at this juncture, Indian Railways is taking all steps to accelerate the shift, said a former member of the Railway Board on condition of anonymity.

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Industry feedback also underscored the success of specialized wagons developed for commodities such as cement and salt, which have improved loading and unloading efficiency.

“To provide an industry-friendly framework for the development of specialized wagons tailored to the needs of different commodities, it has been decided to finalize the new Wagon Design Policy within 15 days,” the ministry said in a statement.

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Industries will be allowed to design wagons according to their specific requirements. For instance, transportation of steel coils requires special binding arrangements and dedicated loading and unloading systems, while several other commodities have distinct operational requirements, the statement said.

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The ministry said industries would be empowered to propose design modifications, while safety approvals would remain the responsibility of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

"These reforms are expected to enable the entry of several new industries into the railway freight ecosystem,” the statement said.

The government has consistently pushed for a greater share of freight to move through railways, citing lower logistics costs, reduced fuel consumption and environmental benefits. With Indian Railways nearing full electrification, policymakers see rail freight as a key lever to cut diesel imports and promote environmental sustainability, the statement said.

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Rail transport is approximately 90% more environmentally friendly than road transport, and with near-complete electrification of Indian Railways, increased rail-based freight movement will reduce dependence on imported diesel, lower logistics costs, reduce carbon emissions, and make essential goods more affordable for citizens, the statement said.

About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.