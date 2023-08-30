Raimondo’s China Tour Offers Glimmer of Hope to Battered U.S. Businesses
- ‘It feels like the machine has started again,’ says president of American Chamber of Commerce in China
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s China trip that ended Wednesday marked the resumption of economic and commercial dialogue between Washington and Beijing, offering a glimmer of hope among U.S. companies that say they face increasingly hostile business conditions in China.
