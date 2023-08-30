Raimondo’s China Tour Offers Glimmer of Hope to Battered U.S. Businesses

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s China trip that ended Wednesday marked the resumption of economic and commercial dialogue between Washington and Beijing, offering a glimmer of hope among U.S. companies that say they face increasingly hostile business conditions in China.

But even as Raimondo promised some results of the new engagement in the coming months, American business representatives said they remained deeply concerned about the impact of growing bilateral political tensions.

Companies have experienced new U.S. restrictions on exports and investments—and retaliations against them from China. They are in addition to traditional Chinese obstacles such as discriminatory subsidies and intellectual property theft.

“It feels like the machine has started again," said Michael Hart, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China. Raimondo’s visit—the first in five years by a U.S. commerce chief—“cools the tone, making it more constructive and less combative," he said.

Raimondo’s four-day tour included lengthy meetings with Chinese officials and discussions with U.S. business leaders. The outcomes included the establishment of a working group to address trade and investment issues faced by businesses, and a forum for exchanging information on export controls, a contentious tool used by both countries to keep critical products out of each other’s hands.

“I have no expectation that on my first visit, after my first meetings with Chinese officials, we would suddenly resolve specific issues, “ Raimondo said at a press conference before her departure from Shanghai Wednesdayafternoon. “I came to lay it on the line directly and precisely… challenges U.S. companies and workers are facing."

In Shanghai, China’s commercial capital, Raimondo highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges with a visit to New York’s University’s local campus, where several hundred American students study alongside their Chinese peers.

Raimondo’s itinerary included meeting with China-based heads of U.S. multinationals at a roundtable discussion. They raised challenges such as opaque Chinese data collection and transfer rules, and the hurdles with government procurement that many technology, pharmaceutical and chemical companies faced.

The fact that Raimondo seemed genuinely interested in trying to mitigate the setbacks facing U.S. companies in China served as a welcome “pivot away from the exclusive national security focus that the U.S. had in the first two and a half years of the Biden administration," said Sean Stein, the chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

Showcasing America’s soft power, Raimondo also toured Shanghai Disneyland, smiling and waving at families and teenagers. She hugged a 7-year-old Chinese girl sporting the costume of LenaBell, a pink fox who is a Shanghai Disney mascot.

“It’s good that they are talking," said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, referring to the communication channels established this week.

A string of Covid-related closures kept the Shanghai park shut for 133 days in 2022, Since then, as China has eased its zero-Covid policy, the park has bounced back. In the most recent financial quarter, it produced a record performance in revenue, operating income and profit margins.

In contrast, the venue chosen for her press conference, Boeing’s hangar at the Pudong international airport, was a reminder of the difficulty U.S. companies face.

Chinese airlines resumed flights with the 737 MAX in January, but the simmering U.S.-China trade dispute has limited deliveries to a handful of other Boeing aircraft in recent years and all but halted new orders.

Boeing has stored 85 MAX jets built for Chinese airlines, and the resumption of deliveries would unlock much-needed cash. Despite some earlier hopes, Raimondo didn’t touch on the resumption of MAX deliveries.

Raimondo’s visit comes amid the most fractious U.S.-China commercial relations in recent years. American companies have been caught in the geopolitical tit for tat between the two countries, while Beijing’s harsh anti-Covid measures, a slowing economy and greater domestic competition have eaten into the margins of U.S. businesses there.

After the Biden administration slapped export controls preventing American chip technology from entering China’s chip industry, China banned major domestic firms from buying from chip-maker Micron Technology, citing “significant security risks." This month, an Intel deal to acquire Israeli company Tower Semiconductor also fell through after Chinese regulators failed to approve the deal.

China has also increased scrutiny on consulting and due diligence firms, questioning staff at Bain & Co. and slapping Mintz Group with a $1.5 million fine for alleged illegal work.

Some in the U.S. business circle said a commitment to talk might be incremental, given the tense political relations since the Trump administration.

“Both sides need to tone down the rhetoric on national security, and to stop viewing every action as a threat or a slight," said James Zimmerman, a former AmCham China President and partner in the Beijing office of Perkins Coie LLP.

“No level of dialogue or working groups will progress beyond the usual pleasantries until some level of trust is regained," said Zimmerman.

Raimondo’s visit came as China struggled to revitalize a foundering economy weighed down by declining exports, deflating consumer prices and record-high youth unemployment.

To help shore up growth, Beijing has sought to stabilize relations and boost trade with the U.S. and other Western powers that are dialing back their economic dependence on China. Chinese officials have also offered assurances to foreign investors that they remain open for business from the West.

China accounted for 13.3% of U.S. goods imports during the first six months of this year, below a peak of 21.6% for all of 2017, and the lowest level in 20 years. Foreign direct investment into China tumbled 48% in 2022 from a year earlier, and continues to decline sharply this year.

Nonetheless, Beijing has publicly insisted that the onus remained on Washington to improve ties. On Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Raimondo that Beijing hoped “that the United States will meet China halfway" and “take more practical and beneficial actions" to develop their bilateral relationship.