Heavy rains pound Mumbai, IMD issues RED alert for Maharashtra, West Bengal, 3 more states; check weather forecast here

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on July 25 morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is issue a rainfall alert. The IMD warned against “extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of East, Central and West India for next few days.” The weather agency forecasted heavy precipitation in West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra and issued a red alert for July 25.

Several states are on IMD's orange alert today, including Bihar Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

“Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on 25th; Chhattisgarh on 25th & 26th; Madhya Pradesh on 26th & 27th; Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal on 25th July,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin. It further warned against active monsoon conditions over central & east India, along the west coast and adjoining ghat areas during next 4 days.

Predicting heavy rainfall over Northwest India, the Meteorological Department said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir on July 29 and 30; in Himachal Pradesh; and in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until July 30.

In Punjab and Haryana isolated heavy rainfall is likely on July 27 and 28. Similar weather conditions have been predicted for East Rajasthan during over the next five days.

Mumbai rains Mumbai residents woke up to heavy rains on Friday morning. Watch visuals from Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mumbai weather today Mumbai is expected to witness “heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” today amid IMD's orange alert for heavy rains, as per Regional Meteorological forecast. The Maximum and minimum temperature is expected to range between 30 and 26 degrees Celsius on July 25. The weather department issued a yellow alert for July 26 as the skies are expected to remain cloudy with possibility of moderate rain.

