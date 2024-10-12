Rain alert on Dussehra: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and 3 more states

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for heavy precipitation on Dussehra across 6 states. These include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Ahead of effigy burning on October 12 evening, IMD's warning is an alert for devotees to be prepared before Vijayadashmi celebrations begin.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for October 13 also, predicting heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

IMD in its weather bulletin dated October 11 said conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and some parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim by October 13.

IMD's forecast and warnings for South Peninsular India The Meteorological Department forecasted “very heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 14 and 15 and in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 15.

Predicting “isolated heavy rainfall” in Kerala and Mahe until October 18, the IMD said Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness similar weather conditions until October 16. Besides this, the weather agency suggested possibility of isolated heavy downpours in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 14 and 15, in Rayalaseema from October 14 till 16 and in South Interior Karnataka on October 12, 15 and 16.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northeast and East India “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 12th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 13th October,” IMD in its latest press release said.