Rain alert on Dussehra: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and 3 more states

Rain alert on Dussehra: Weather conditions favour Southwest Monsoon withdrawal across several states by October 13, IMD said. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in multiple regions until October 18, check full weather forecast here.

Fareha Naaz
Published12 Oct 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Rain alert on Dussehra: IMD in its weather bulletin said conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from several states by October 13.
Rain alert on Dussehra: IMD in its weather bulletin said conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from several states by October 13. (Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for heavy precipitation on Dussehra across 6 states. These include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Ahead of effigy burning on October 12 evening, IMD's warning is an alert for devotees to be prepared before Vijayadashmi celebrations begin.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for October 13 also, predicting heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

IMD in its weather bulletin dated October 11 said conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and some parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim by October 13.

IMD's forecast and warnings for South Peninsular India

The Meteorological Department forecasted “very heavy rainfall” in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 14 and 15 and in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 15.

Predicting “isolated heavy rainfall” in Kerala and Mahe until October 18, the IMD said Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness similar weather conditions until October 16. Besides this, the weather agency suggested possibility of isolated heavy downpours in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 14 and 15, in Rayalaseema from October 14 till 16 and in South Interior Karnataka on October 12, 15 and 16.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northeast and East India

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 12th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 13th October,” IMD in its latest press release said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted mainly clear sky until October 18. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle around 19 degrees Celsius today. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the national capital registered an AQI of 152 in the ‘moderate’ category while the financial capital, Mumbai, registered an AQI of 57 in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

 

 

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsRain alert on Dussehra: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and 3 more states

