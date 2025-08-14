Mumbai rains: City wakes up to wet morning, IMD warns of more showers today

Parts of Maharashtra, including the capital Mumbai, witnessed rainfall on Thursday morning. Visuals from news agency ANI showed vehicles moving through rain-soaked streets Wadala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri until August 16.

In Mumbai, temperatures will hover around 30°C during the day and 25°C at night with moderate humidity. The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or a thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur and Kurla are expected to receive heavy rainfall within the next hour, according to a solo weather forecast today. It shared the analysis on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "#MumbaiRains Alerts | 7 AM Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, Andheri-Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane : Consistently moderate/heavy rain showers Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur, Kurla: Heavy rains next hour Rest of South Mumbai : Dry except few passing showers."

Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, the Andheri–Ghatkopar stretch, Mulund and Thane are likely to see consistent moderate to heavy rain showers.

The rest of South Mumbai is expected to remain largely dry, except for a few passing showers, he added.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday triggered waterlogging in several parts of the city, affecting traffic movement.

